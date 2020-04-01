TEXAS CITY, Texas — TEXAS CITY, Texas – A vigil was held in Texas City Friday for three children who were murdered one year ago.

The bodies of five-year-old Angela Pilot, 2-year-old Prince Brown and 1-month-old Ashanti Mehmood were found at the Pointe Ann Apartments on Jan. 3, 2019.

The children’s mother, 24-year-old Kimari Nelson, had been shot multiple times in the face and head with a high-powered pellet gun. She also suffered blunt force trauma.

Now recovered, Nelson attended the vigil in honor of her children. Dozens of pink and white balloons were released at the end.

“I’ll never forget y’all,” Nelson said.

Her boyfriend, Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 28, remains jailed on capital murder charges.

Mehmood confessed to using a screwdriver and hammer to kill the two older children, according to court documents.

Mehmood told investigators he also killed the infant, his biological child, but did not remember how, according to documents.

An autopsy revealed the children were stabbed multiple times and suffered blunt force trauma.

The motive of the horrific crime wasn't clear but Mehmood has a long criminal history dating back to the 90s.

