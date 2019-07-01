TEXAS CITY, Texas - The man accused of killing three children in Texas City used a hammer and screwdriver as weapons, according to court documents.

Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 27, was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but now faces two additional capital murder charges.

Related: Capital murder charges filed in deaths of three kids -- including infant -- in Texas City

According to the documents, officials responded to the Point Ann Apartments at 1225 10th Street North in Texas City after Mehmood’s brother found a large amount of blood on the floors and walls when he tried checking on Mehmood.

Officials entered the crime scene where they discovered the bodies of 5-year-old Angela Pilot, 2-year-old Prince Brown and 1-month-old Ashanti Mehmood.

The children’s mother, Kimari Nelson, 24, was also found injured on the bathroom floor, according to officials, and was transported to John Sealy Hospital in Galveston.

Court documents state Mehmood admitted to using a screwdriver to kill the 2-year-old. The documents also state Mehmood allegedly used a screwdriver and hammer to kill the 5-year-old.

Mehmood told officials he killed the infant, his biological child, but did not remember how, according to documents. An autopsy revealed the children were stabbed multiple times and suffered blunt force trauma.

Officials said Mehmood also confessed to shooting Nelson with an aerosol pistol.

Mehmood called 911 to turn himself in around 6 p.m. Thursday and was arrested near the Panera Bread on El Dorado Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway. He is being held in jail without bond.