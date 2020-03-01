HOUSTON — A registered sex offender has been taken into custody after multiple indecent exposure incidents in The Heights, authorities said.

Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Pct 1 identified the suspect as Paul Cole.

He was taken into custody Friday in the 700 block of E. 11th Street.

The constable's office will speak to the media and release more information later in the day.

