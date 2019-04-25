HOUSTON — The number of measles cases in the United States is at its highest level in 25 years.

A lot of people are understandably worried about the outbreak. It’s also leading to a lot of misinformation being circulated online.

One person commented on the KHOU 11 News Facebook page saying, “The MMR wasn’t even approved and given until 1967. Measles was eradicated by then! No one born after that was forced to get it and fully vaccinated adults are the highest % of current cases.”

The CDC says the first measles vaccine was licensed in 1963. In the decade before, more than 3 million Americans got it every year. Measles wasn’t declared eliminated until 2000, according to the CDC.

Dr. Catherine Troisi, associate professor of epidemiology at UTHealth School of Public Health, says fully-vaccinated adults are definitely not the highest percentage of current cases. She says most people who get the measles now are unvaccinated.

That being said, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services says there have been 15 documented cases of the measles in Texas this year. Those cases include six children and nine adults.

Another Facebook commenter wrote, “the MMR vaccine is actually called a booster. The vaccine wanes and no longer provides protection after like 5-10 years.”

Dr. Troisi says the second dose of the vaccine is a booster, but the rest of the claim is false.

Two doses of the vaccine should provide life-long immunity.

However, the vaccine has only been around for about 50 years, so it’s too soon to know with 100 percent certainty if it wanes over time.

