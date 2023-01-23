More than 30 vehicles broken into at two Midtown apartment complexes

Vehicles at two apartment complexes about a mile apart -- on West Gray Street and Austin Street -- had dozens of windows shattered last weekend.

HOUSTON — More than 30 vehicles were broken into at apartment parking garages in Midtown over the weekend -- leaving residents worried about their property and their safety.

Two apartment complexes were targeted and while it's unknown if the crimes are related, they were just about a mile apart on West Gray Street and Austin Street.

Broken windows and shattered glass is what dozens of residents in the Midtown area found in their parking garages over the weekend.

Carlos and Ryan live at one of the apartments that were hit. Twenty vehicles were broken into.

"Both of the windows in the front were busted out. All of the items in the car were trashed," Ryan said.

"We're not feeling safe leaving our cars and what if something else happened?" Carlos said.

Just about a mile from where they live another complex has about 15 vehicles broken into.

"Immediately, I think oh, my God, please not my car and I walk over to my car and it is covered, the inside with shattered glass," a resident who didn't want to be identified said.

That resident said it feels like an invasion of privacy.

"It's frustrating, especially because nothing was taken. It just feels warrantless," the resident said.

They all said the damage was more than what was stolen. Most of the vehicles had two windows broken.

One of Carlos and Ryan's neighbors who was not affected said incidents like these make her worry about her safety.

"Had I come down here at whatever time it happened, I mean, what if they had a weapon or something," she said.

Houston police said the big message for people is to not leave any valuables inside their vehicles.

Both apartment complex garages are gated, but the residents said it's not difficult to get in. They are demanding that more be done to prioritize safety.

"Are there things being done to make sure that we are going to be protected and that our community is going to be protected?" Ryan asked about the measures taken by his apartment complex.