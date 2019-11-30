HOUSTON — As many as 50 stolen vehicles were found in a field in southeast Houston.

Harris County authorities said they received a tip that led them to the field off East Orem Drive.

When they arrived, they found about 50 stripped vehicles.

When they checked the vehicle identification numbers on several of the vehicles, they realized they were stolen.

RELATED: 30 vehicles burglarized, 3 stolen at City Centre apartment complex

RELATED: Wheels stolen from cars parked at airport, victim told he is responsible

RELATED: Three arrested in multi-million-dollar heist at Tony Buzbee's home but Aggie ring is still missing