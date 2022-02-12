More than a dozen cars broken into at a Houston apartment complex, police say

Residents at the Villas at Hermann Park say they found numerous cars broken into Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — More than a dozen cars were broken into at a Houston apartment complex near Hermann Park earlier this week, police say.

“When I saw that my, mind just go blind," said Villas at Hermann Park resident Tao Chen.

Chen said when he walked up to his car Thursday morning, he found two busted windows and his car picked apart.

“It’s totally like a mess but we didn't miss anything just because I don’t think they find what they want," said Chen.

Resident Paul Suttle said he didn’t have anything stolen either but said the number of break-ins was alarming.

“I had both of my minds and my fiance's vehicles broken into. So they got a lot of people," said Suttle.

“They hit it on the first so we had to pay for rent and the windows,” one resident said.

Chen and others are hoping something will be done.

“The community send email to all the residents about the incident and telling us that they’re in contact with the police," Chen said.

KHOU 11 reached out to the Villas at Hermann Park but we haven't heard back.

This is an active investigation and police said they don't know whether the person who did this acted alone or with others. They're asking anyone with information on the incident to call the auto theft division at 713-308-3500.

KHOU reached out to the Villas at Hermann Park but did not receive a call back.