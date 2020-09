The children were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two children were taken to the hospital Monday after being hit by a vehicle in a daycare parking lot in Spring.

The conditions of both children are unknown at this time, but deputies said their injuries are non life-threatening.

This happened in the 5300 block of Treaschwig Road.

The driver remained on scene, deputies said.

.@HCSO_D2Patrol deputies responded to the 5300 block of Treaschwig Rd. in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident involving two young children. Driver remained at the scene. Both children were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

