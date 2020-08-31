Houston Restaurant Weeks extended through September

HRW announced Monday that Houston foodies will now have more time to support the local restaurant scene— and the Houston Food Bank.

HOUSTON — Bon appetite!

Organizers confirmed their decision Monday.

Houston Restaurant Weeks, which is one of the city’s most anticipated annual foodie events, brings customers to more than 200 local businesses for special menus and deals. These discounts are available for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

Editor's Note: The above video was published August 1, 2020.

More than that, it’s also for a good cause. The organization makes a $1 donation to the Houston Food Bank for each meal. HRW has raised more $16.6 million for the food bank since it was founded in 2003.

It’s been a tough year for the organization. HRW founder Cleverly Stone died following a battle with cancer in May, but officials say they proudly move forward with her commitment to nourishing the local restaurant scene.

The HRW 2020 lineup features a variety of cuisines as diverse as Houston itself— including Phat Eatery, Tourao Brazilian Churrasqueria, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Café Poêtes, Peli Peli South African Kitchen and more.