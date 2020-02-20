SPRING, Texas — A dump truck driver is lucky to be alive after getting stuck on railroad tracks as a train approached in Spring Wednesday.

Maddy Nguyen and her husband saw the whole thing while sitting at a stoplight at Kuykendahl and Kuykendahl-Hufsmith.

Their dashcam was rolling when the dump truck driver lost control, skidded off the road and onto the railroad tracks.

The crossing bar was already down, the lights were flashing and the train was fast approaching.

“Oh my God, oh my God!” Maddy screamed as the train barreled toward the truck.

The driver jumped out just in the nick of time and he wasn’t hurt.

The truck is a different story.

