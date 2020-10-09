Longtime Houston restaurateur Tony Vallone, 75, passes away

Tony always said “I’m going out with pasta in one hand and fish in the other."

HOUSTON — Restaurateur Tony Vallone has passed away at the age of 75 after decades of serving Houstonians some of the finest Italian cuisine, a company spokesperson has confirmed.

Vallone passed away of natural causes in his sleep. His restaurant, Tony’s in Greenway Plaza, will be closed for a few days and will not reopen until Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the passing,” stated a restaurant press release on Thursday morning. “The country has lost one of the greatest mentors, chefs, and restaurateurs.”

Tony always said, “I’m going out with pasta in one hand and fish in the other,” an ode to his passion and adoration for cuisine. Tony passed along that passion to many throughout the city and country and served as a mentor for his Executive Chef Austin Waiter, General Manager Eric Pryor and his devoted team past and present- some of whom worked with Tony for 40-plus years.”

Tony’s staff and his wife Donna will keep the restaurant open despite his passing, as per Tony’s wishes.

“I’ve lost the love of my life and best friend, but I will continue Tony’s legacy,” said Donna, who was married to Tony for 36 years.

The Italian restaurant has served celebrities and presidents.