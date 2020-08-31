x
Chefs Hugo Ortega and Luis Roger discuss Houston's restaurant industry

HOUSTON — Deborah Duncan spoke with Chefs Hugo Ortega and Luis Roger about Houston's diverse restaurant industry.
Both chefs recently participated in #AskChefsAnything, a campaign to raise awareness and funds for immigrants working in restaurants. The campaign raised money for the Southern Smoke Foundation , a crisis relief organization for people in the food and beverage industry.