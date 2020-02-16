HOUSTON, Texas — As the engines rev, the smoke rises, but the heartbreak remains, along with the cloud of confusion over the loss of their fellow biker.

“He truly cared for his friends, and even people that he didn’t even know, he was there. If they needed help, he was going to be there for him," mother of Ricky Sepulveda, Linda Morgan said.

Family and friends of 26-year-old Ricky Sepulveda gathered Saturday for a barbecue fundraiser to help with funeral expenses, but there’s something Ricky’s family wants more than that. They want to know what happened.

“There’s nothing. It’s just like he didn’t exist. He’s been erased," step-father of Ricky Sepulveda, David Morgan said. “To me, that’s the hardest.”

Ricky had just left a bike shop last Friday night. A few minutes later, he was waiting at a red light at I-45 feeder and Gulf Bank Road when he was hit by another driver and left for dead.

“They left our son like an animal on the road but didn’t have the basic human decency to call in or offer assistance. We don’t understand that," David Morgan said.

So now, Ricky’s family has a favor to ask of you.

“Help us understand why our son, brother, grandson isn’t coming back to us anymore. Why do we have that empty room in our house, a bunch of possessions that aren’t going to be used anymore," David Morgan said.

If you know anything, call the police.

“I beg that person to do the right thing. This is not fair," Linda Morgan said.

They will stop at nothing to find out what happened to Ricky, a 26-year-old who was full of life and ready to enjoy the ride. But who now, won’t have the chance.

“I know that one day, we’re going to be back together. And I know I'm going to have somebody very special, so I'll be very happy the day I leave this world and go and meet with him again," Linda Morgan said.

