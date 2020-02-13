MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man was critically injured Wednesday night with severe burns after a reported explosion at a home in the Needham area.
The incident happened Wednesday night in the garage of a home on Razorbill Place.
Officials said the man, who is in his mid-20s, was spray painting motorcycle parts when one of the paint cans got too close to a blow torch and exploded.
Officials said the blast also damaged the garage door. No one else was injured.
