Winter weather updates: Ice and snow cause power outages and traffic issues across North Texas

While the storm is not expected to be as severe as last year's freeze, temps have dropped below freezing and will stay that way for an extended period of time.

More than 25,000 customers were without power Thursday morning and many residents have reported downed trees, as sleet, freezing rain and snow hits North Texas.

And the weather was causing widespread travel issues, from slick roads to hundreds of flight cancellations.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport shut down all operations Thursday morning for several hours, before reopening a runway at 11 a.m. Still, DFW had more than 500 flights cancelled, the most of any airport in the world.

"Due to ongoing weather conditions, we anticipate intermediate stoppages throughout the day to treat for snow and ice," airport officials said.

Widespread sleet began to transition to snow early Thursday for western parts of North Texas, and that snow was expected to pick up later in the morning for all of the region.

Here are the latest updates from across North Texas:

Latest forecast

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of North Texas. Accumulations of sleet, snow are ongoing in North Texas.

Travel will be difficult due to ice and snow Thursday morning. Ice accumulations and gusty winds on utility lines could cause power disruptions. Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

The Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. on Thursday when all wintry weather should be done falling in North Texas, but cold temps and hazardous roads are possible into the weekend.

Live radar

Track the storm and watch the snowfall here:

Watch Meteorologist Greg Fields' latest forecast from midday Thursday:

Texas power grid update

State officials in a news conference Thursday morning said the Texas power grid is holding up during the winter storm this week and that no power generators have gone offline.

While about 25,000 people were without power in the North Texas area due to local outages, Gov. Greg Abbott said the power grid has remained resilient and efficient, so far.

Demand for power in Texas has not exceeded ERCOT's supply of energy.

Updates from across North Texas

WFAA has reporters stationed across North Texas. Here's what they were seeing Thursday morning, as snow and ice moved through the area:

500+ cancellations at DFW Airport most in the world

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had the most cancelled flights in the world, as of Thursday morning. There were 523 flights cancelled at DFW, as of 7:45 a.m., according to Flight Aware.

Dallas Love Field wasn't far behind, with the 4th-most cancellations at 178. Southwest Airlines had suspended all of its operations at Love Field on Thursday, though the airport remained open.

Major highway closures

Most roadways across North Texas were treacherous Thursday morning, and that led to full shutdowns in some areas.

In Arlington, police shut down the interchange at Interstate 20 and Texas 360 due to a stalled vehicle that could not make it over the overpass. Bridges, overpasses and any raised surfaces are all being reported as slick.

Remember — bridges, overpasses, and raised surfaces, in particular, are going to be slick.



We’ve already had to close down one of our flyovers at I-20 / 360 this morning due to a stalled vehicle that wasn’t able to make it over.



If you have to be on the roads, be safe! https://t.co/esdxSdjGFs — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) February 3, 2022

Power Outages

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, at least 23,194 customers were without power in Texas, most of those being local outages in the North Texas area. The outage numbers hadn't increased from around two hours earlier, when around 25,000 customers were affected.

And although we are not expecting widespread outages due to issues with the power grid, there is still a possibility for outages from ice accumulations on powerlines and tree branches.

If you need to report an outage or check the status of an outage, here's how you can notify OnCor: Text OUT to 66267 on your cell phone or tablet, download the MyOncor App or visit www.Oncor.com to Report an Outage. You can also call 888-313-4747.

Parking lots and, more importantly, I35 in Denton are now under a blanket of a slick wintery mix.



Thick enough to write my name in it.



So far no snowflakes but we could see that transition happen soon.@wfaa @wfaaweather #IAmUp #TexasFreeze @WFAADaybreak pic.twitter.com/vojiKdUz5R — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) February 3, 2022





School closings

School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes for Thursday, and several major districts have cancelled classes for Friday, too.

Travel conditions, traffic delays

There are some traffic issues Thursday morning.

On the I-35E NB ramp to Woodall Rogers EB, a charter or commercial bus is stranded full of people. A truck is attempting to pull the bus, but there are people standing by the guardrail.

#TrafficAlert in downtown Dallas. It looks like a charter or commercial bus is stranded full of people. A truck is attempting to pull the bus right now, but as you can see people are outside standing by the guardrail. This is happening along the I-35E NB ramp to Woodall Rogers EB pic.twitter.com/Q72v67UGlP — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) February 3, 2022

The Texas Department of Transportation strongly advises residents to stay off the roads, as the current ice and sleet make conditions unpredictable.

Here are some tips to follow if you have to get out on the roadways:

Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.

Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.

Watch carefully for snow removal equipment and stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.

If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle.

Disaster declaration for Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins shared that he has filed a disaster declaration due to the expected icy roads Thursday through Friday.

"This will speed help to first responders in the event our supplies or personnel are overstretched," Jenkins tweeted Wednesday evening.

Jenkins also reiterated that the Texas power grid should be “OK,” as stated by ERCOT, and urged residents to stay off the roads if possible.

DART suspends rail service

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is suspending all rail services from Thursday through Sunday afternoon, due to the winter weather. TRE is running as scheduled.

Bus routes will still operate but do so on a Sunday schedule, which means various routes will be changed.