BRYAN, Texas — The tornado that touched down in Bryan Wednesday was an EF2, according to the National Weather Service.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Some homes and buildings near FM 1179 and Coyote Run were damaged.

Danny Morrison, owner of Epicures Catering, can’t help but be grateful to be alive.

“I just praise God that he didnt take us out with it,” he said after his business of 36 years was destroyed.

“When I noticed things were coming in, and I saw the wall being pushed, that’s when I knew we were about to bite the bullet, and I told my office manager, go to the spy closet and get on the floor,” Morrison said.

Morrison said the two hunkered down, praying they would make it out alive. They did, without a single scratch.

He even managed to save one of his neighbors trapped under a pile of debris.

“He said it lifted him off the ground and slammed him into the wall,” Morrison said.

Likely tornado damage in Bryan

But despite the tough reality of what’s next, this humble hero says he’ll take it one step at a time.

“God has a plan for everybody, and obviously it wasn’t my time to go,” he said.

Crews from the National Weather Service assessed the extent of the damage to determine the strength.

The same storm system moved east and triggered another tornado in Ruston, Louisiana. Two people, a mother and son, were killed and one person was injured by a falling tree. Damage is extensive, according to CBS affiliate KSLA.

