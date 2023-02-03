Proposed law would ban people from several countries from buying real estate in Texas

The proposed law would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses, and citizens of China and a few other countries from buying real estate in Texas received a hearing in the state Capitol on Thursday.

Opponents of the bills said they're discriminatory and could hurt the Texas economy.

Dozens of people took to the Capitol to strongly oppose SB 147 and a similar bill -- SB 711 -- which restricts the ability of individuals and companies depending on their national origin to own property.

If the bills pass, it would dramatically change who could own property in Texas.

"This proposed bill bans an individual from a few specific countries to purchase real property which is clearly discriminatory because it’s solely based on the individual's country origin," a Houston-area man who testified said.

The bills received pushback from the Asian American-Pacific Islander and other communities impacted, including Iran, North Korea and Russia.

"SB 147 and SB 711 are a slap on my face ... (basically saying) 'sorry, you’re not Texan,'" another man said. "People like you will not even deserve to own a home."

Some in Texas are in agreement with Gov. Greg Abbott and legislative leaders to restrict property ownership, calling it a national security issue.

"I just don’t see how the deal will negatively impact me or my family or my life here in Texas in any way," one bill supporter said. "In fact, I will live here more peacefully with less concerns about the safety and security and my family’s wellbeing."

But many, including a Houston-area business owner that has employees with diverse backgrounds, said the bill promotes Asian hate.

"It is unfairly penalizing individuals and treats them like a government entity, it threatens the Texas economy by creating undue barriers for companies and individuals who contribute to our state through labor, innovation," he said.

Many said the law is a violation of the United States and Texas Fair Housing Act, which protects against discrimination based on national origin.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner submitted written testimony to the Senate Committee on State Affairs on the issue saying: "We must be very careful that we do not seek to penalize our foreign-born residents for the choices made by their native governments."