Texas advocacy group rates 72 proposed bills as bad for LGBTQ community

AUSTIN, Texas — "Equality Texas," an advocacy group for the LGBTQ community, rated 72 proposed bills as bad for its community.

This is why the group, along with the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and several others from around Texas, gathered at the State Capitol Tuesday for "Advocacy Day."

The Houston LGBT chamber’s president said their goal was to meet lawmakers from both parties so lawmakers can get to know them as people instead of just a block.

This comes as Gov. Greg Abbott publicly expressed support for a transgender ban in college sports over the weekend. On Monday, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick backed that measure in his list of legislative priorities.

Banning diversity, equity and inclusion policies at colleges was also on the list.

The group said its message to lawmakers Tuesday was to spread the word on how discrimination is bad for business, which is bad for all Texans.

"But what happens, and what we're hearing more and more, is we're reconsidering coming to Texas," said Tammi Wallace, the Houston LGBT chamber’s president. "I talk to people all the time that are saying 'well my company wants to move me to Texas but I'm really concerned. Is my family going to be safe?' So those are real issues that are completely contradictory to being a business-friendly state."

Wallace said she believes the bills and stances by leaders are putting politics over people.