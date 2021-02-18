Reports: Sen. Ted Cruz traveled to Cancun while Texans suffer through deadly winter storm crisis

After days of freezing without power, busted pipes and water issues, all Texans would rather be in Cancun right now. Ted Cruz reportedly is there.

HOUSTON — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state grapples with a weather crisis, according to multiple reports.

The high-profile Republican senator traveled with his family for a long-planned trip to Cancun and was expected to return immediately, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

It's not clear if the return flight was booked because of the uproar by angry, frustrated Texans. But flight records show Cruz apparently upgraded to business class under his real name of Rafael for the afternoon flight.

Millions of people across the state have suffered without power during bitter cold weather, followed by busted pipes and low -- or no -- water pressure.

Meanwhile, photos on Twitter show Cruz at the airport and apparently on the flight headed to sun, surf and sand.

Texas State Rep. Gene Wu is among those roasting Cruz on Twitter.

"I have so many expletives," Wu tweeted. "Welp. At least it's on brand."

Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water? pic.twitter.com/fNY00EmMMR — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021

Haha. Wait...



Flying coach waiting to be upgraded... for the optics? (They are millionaires)



But flying out during a state-wide disaster is fine for PR? https://t.co/mvNCBfAeWA — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021

And this from "The Daily Show":

"HEARTBREAKING: One Texas resident had to travel over 1700 miles to find heat, water and electricity."

HEARTBREAKING: One Texas resident had to travel over 1700 miles to find heat, water, and electricity. https://t.co/WwbVgp2BcI — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 18, 2021

Cruz was recently in hot water over his response -- or lack of it -- to former President Trump's role in the Capitol insurrection that left six dead.

The revelation opens Cruz to significant criticism in his home state and beyond as he contemplates the possibility of a second presidential run in 2024. The two-term senator’s current term expires in early 2025.

We have reached out to Cruz but haven't heard back yet.