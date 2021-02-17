Winter storm live updates: CenterPoint says ERCOT directed them to reduce load, more outages to come

Customers should be make preparations now for possible additional outages.

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 team is tracking the potential for more winter weather this week. We're also tracking millions still without power statewide and very low water pressure — including some who have no water at all.

A second Winter Storm Warning was issued for the northern and central areas of southeast Texas from now through 6 a.m. Thursday. Our team of experienced KHOU 11 meteorologists is tracking the winter storm around the clock.

RESOURCES

Wednesday updates

11:40 a.m. - Due to ongoing power issues and the impact on many families, HISD’s schools and offices will remain closed through Friday, February 19. There will be no virtual or in-person learning. Employees will not report to work, unless informed by their supervisor. Additionally, all athletic events and food distributions for Friday and the weekend are cancelled. More school closures.

11:20 a.m. - HCA Houston Healthcare has announced that HCA Houston ER 24/7 on Palmer Highway in Texas City has temporarily suspended services due to water supply issues caused by the winter storm. HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland located at 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster remain open and offer emergency care services 24 hours a day.

10:40 a.m. - AT&T is automatically waiving data overage charges for customers in 2,416 Texas ZIP codes through Sunday since so many people without power are relying on their phones.

Customers should know that they may still receive alerts that they’re going over their plan’s limits. Those are automated and the credit will be applied to their bills provided their billing addresses with AT&T are within the zip codes provided.

9:35 a.m. - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the entire city. Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city must issue the notice once water pressure drops below 20 psi. He told City Council the city is doing everything they can to redirect water to hospitals and firefighters. He's asking residents to conserve water and telling stores to stock up on bottled water.

The City of Galveston is under Stage 5 water restrictions and is asking residents to conserve water. They say the island's water supply is "critically low." Major water line breaks and system failures caused by the ongoing freeze, have hampered the city's ability to provide water service.

9:20 a.m. - CenterPoint said ERCOT has directed them to again reduce electric system load. Customers should be make preparations now for possible additional outages. They added that they stand ready to restore power once there is sufficient supply to do so.

6:30 a.m. - The City of Sugar Land has now also issued a boil water notice for some residents. "Due to extremely low temperatures, increased demand, and prolonged power outages to critical city infrastructure, the City of Sugar Land is issuing a boil water notice for customers of its Greatwood Water System, effective immediately. The notice calls for all Greatwood customers to boil their water prior to consumption when the water pressure drops below 20 psi." Read more from Sugar Land here. Residents across Southeast Texas are being asked to conserve their water and electrical use. View the list of water boil notices here.

6:20 a.m. - Important update from Harris County: "Nearly all parts of the county are experiencing low water pressure - or have none at all. Water utilities are struggling to operate in light of the state power issues. This will not improve until more power is restored."

5:50 a.m. - from ERCOT - an update on statewide electrical service: "Some generation is slowly returning. ERCOT was able to direct utilities to restore 600,000 households last night. 2.7 million households still do not have power."

5:40 a.m. - The City of Sugar Land confirms I-69/the Southwest Freeway has reopened. People are still advised to stay home, if possible. We have more cold rain sweeping through Houston with icy conditions likely north of town.

4:35 a.m. - The City of Katy has now also issued a boil water notice. Read more from Katy here. Residents across Southeast Texas are being asked to conserve their water and electrical use. View the list of water boil notices here.

4:20 a.m. - From the Harris County Sheriff's Office just now: "We are unable to receive calls on our non-emergency line (713-221-6000). We are working with AT&T to resolve the issue. If you have an emergency, please call 911."

4 a.m. - KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says there is some good news for the immediate Houston area this morning where temperatures remained too warm for any more ice accumulation. Areas north of town, like Conroe over to Brenham and College Station, could get some icing, however. Another round of wintry weather is sweeping through the state - in Houston, this will likely mean cold rain later today but no more sleet, ice or snow, which is good news for our road conditions. Watch the forecast here.

Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6am tomorrow morning. Ice, especially north of Houston, will be a threat. Most of the rain or freezing rain will fall before 3pm..but with temperatures below freezing will stay on the roadways through tomorrow. #khou11 #HtownRush #TexasFreeze pic.twitter.com/ApsScleqol — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) February 17, 2021

3 a.m. - The City of Webster has now also issued a boil water notice. Residents across Southeast Texas are being asked to conserve their water and electrical use. View the list of water boil notices here.

1:30 a.m. - The City of Galveston issued a boil water notice.

"Below freezing temperatures over the last two days caused water line breaks in homes and businesses to occur throughout the city, putting increased demand on the infrastructure and water supply system," the city said in a release.

Tuesday updates

8:36 p.m. - The City of Houston has asked residents to only use water for health and safety purposes.

The call comes as residents across the region have been experiencing low water pressure and even no water for the last day or so.

8:20 p.m. - The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office reports approximately 300 carbon monoxide related incidents. There have been approximately 100 in the City of Houston, 100 in Harris County and about 100 hospital walk-ups. They say this is a low estimate because they don’t necessarily get called to CO incidents.

7:10 p.m. - From Houston Office of Emergency Management: "Please do NOT drip faucets, this will cause lower water pressure. Houston's water system is different than other systems in that we don’t use water towers to provide pressure to the system. We use ground storage tanks and pumps. Some of this equipment is damaged by the weather."

6:00 p.m. - CenterPoint said ERCOT has directed them to again reduce electric system load. Customers should make preparations now for possible additional outages. They added they stand ready to restore power once there is sufficient supply to do so.

5:54 p.m. - Fort Bend County Judge KP George said many of our local cities, water districts, and others in county will be issuing boil water notices for our residents. He ask that residents please follow these seriously.

5:48 p.m. - The City of Sugar Land said there are no plans to shut off our water supply. This rumor being circulated is false.

5:45: p.m. - METRO service suspension will continue through Wednesday.

5:20 p.m. - The City of Pearland has issued a boil water notice for all City of Pearland water customers due to low water pressure/loss of power at Water Production facilities.

5:15 p.m. - Santa Fe police confirm they responded to three deaths that appear to be related to the cold. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they responded to six deaths that appear to be related to the cold.

4:25 p.m. - Hobby Airport has reopened. Contact your airline for the current status of your flight. Departures curbside lanes are closed at this time so all traffic will be routed to the arrivals curbside. Terminal garages and Eco Park are open. Bush IAH says they'll reopen after 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

2:51 p.m. - With nearly 4 million Texans without power because of the winter storm that slammed Texas, demand for energy is historically high. The demand has exceeded the supply the state has to offer. As a result, the Public Utility Commission of Texas held an emergency meeting on Monday where officials introduced an order that would adjust energy prices, according to KVUE, our sister station in Austin. Read more.

2:00 p.m. - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says there is no boil water notice at this time. He explained the city is above the necessary pressure and will continue to monitor situations further.

The mayor pleaded with residents to stay off the roads this evening with freezing precipitation forecasted for the area tonight and the morning.