Houston woman blamed for crash that killed 6 people NW of Corpus, DPS says

The woman drove into oncoming traffic to try and pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas — Six people were killed and five were hurt in a horrible crash northwest of Corpus Christi over the weekend.

A driver from Houston caused the crash on US Highway 59 in Live Oak County Friday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say the woman, who was driving a Chrysler, was heading southwest when she drove her van into oncoming traffic to try to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. She slammed head-on into a Suburban.

The driver of the Chrysler van was identified as 39-year-old Xochitl Veronica Lopez from Houston, DPS said. Lopez and a minor in the van died at the scene. The passenger's name hasn't been released.

Three people in the Suburban -- Salvador Almeda Mendoza, 47 Ilda Briones Nieves, 58 and Honorio Lazo Navarro, 74 -- were also killed. They were from Ganado, southwest of El Campo.

An unidentified passenger in a Nissan Altima that crashed into the back of the Suburban also died at the scene.

Five people were taken to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville with non-life- threatening injuries.