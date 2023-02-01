HPD: Man hospitalized after crash involving HPD officer near Texas Medical Center

Investigators said the officer was on his way to a call when he was hit by a driver who may have been speeding.

HOUSTON — A man had to be hospitalized after a three-car crash that involved a Houston police officer.

It happened Sunday around 11 p.m. on Old Spanish Trail near the South Freeway.

Investigators said the officer was driving on Old Spanish Trail and onto Allegheny Street when a man in a black car struck the patrol unit on the passenger side. The unit was then pushed into a Dodge van that was stopped at a stop sign.

The driver of the black vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and police said he is currently stable. Police said some of the passengers in the van complained of injuries, but were not taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the officer was uninjured.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the crash. HPD Sgt. David Rose said the officer was on the way to a call before it happened.

"The officer was en route to a call...it was not an emergency call," Rose said. "It appears the black vehicle may have failed to yield the right of way and may have been speeding."