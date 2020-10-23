Teenager found shot in the chest in NW Harris County

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are unknown at this time.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old was found shot in the chest Thursday night in northwest Harris County, according to first responders.

This happened at about 8:55 p.m. at the Trails at Eldridge Parkway Apartments in the 10000 block of N Eldridge Parkway.

Firefighters with the Cy-Fair Fire Department said the teen was taken to a nearby hospital and at last check, the teen was stable.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not provided any information on this scene at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for any updates.