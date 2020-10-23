Woman found shot to death in townhome near Memorial Park

HOUSTON — Houston homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death involving a woman found shot in a townhome near Memorial Park.
Police did not provide much information on this scene but said they received a call about a shooting at 9:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Utah.
When first responders arrived on the scene they found a woman shot to death.
At this time, investigators are not sure of the motive and didn't confirm if any suspects are in custody.
Our crew on scene did capture a man detained in the back of a police vehicle.
It's unclear if he is a suspect in this case or a witness.
This is a developing story. Check back for any updates.
