Woman found shot to death in townhome near Memorial Park

HOUSTON — Houston homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death involving a woman found shot in a townhome near Memorial Park.

Police did not provide much information on this scene but said they received a call about a shooting at 9:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Utah.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found a woman shot to death.

At this time, investigators are not sure of the motive and didn't confirm if any suspects are in custody.

Our crew on scene did capture a man detained in the back of a police vehicle.

It's unclear if he is a suspect in this case or a witness.

Central and Homicide are investigating a suspicious death 1700 Utah. Adult female deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/G3csVfDzPI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for any updates.