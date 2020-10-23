x
Crime

Woman found shot to death in townhome near Memorial Park

Homicide investigators are not sure of the motive and didn't confirm if any suspects are in custody.

HOUSTON — Houston homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death involving a woman found shot in a townhome near Memorial Park.

Police did not provide much information on this scene but said they received a call about a shooting at 9:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Utah.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found a woman shot to death. 

At this time, investigators are not sure of the motive and didn't confirm if any suspects are in custody.

Our crew on scene did capture a man detained in the back of a police vehicle.

It's unclear if he is a suspect in this case or a witness. 

This is a developing story. Check back for any updates.

