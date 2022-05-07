Teen in critical condition after a possible accidental shooting in north Harris County

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the teen and another person were handling a shotgun when it went off, striking the teen in the neck.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen may have accidentally shot himself in the neck while handling a shotgun.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 16-year-old was originally driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, but was then flown by Life Flight for additional treatment. Sheriff Gonzalez says the teen is in critical condition.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 5500 block of Gaston near East Mount Houston and the Eastex Freeway. Sheriff Gonzalez says the shotgun when off when the teen and another male were playing with it.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will post additional information as we get it.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube