Caught on camera: Suspects lead police on 20-minute chase through southwest Houston

The suspects were caught on camera going the wrong way before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Three suspects were arrested after leading the Houston Police Department on a 20 minute pursuit.

The chase started around 2:00 a.m. Monday after police say they spotted a stolen vehicle near 9500 Country Creek St. in southwest Houston.

Police say they got behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop when the suspects took off.

A chase ensued that lasted about 20 minutes through the southwest side near Westwood, according to police.

Video shows the suspects at one point traveling in the wrong direction on the feeder road of Beltway 8 before they ditched the vehicle and fled on foot, HPD says.

The driver and two other suspects were caught and arrested in a wooded area thanks to help from a police helicopter.