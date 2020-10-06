Teen reported missing after swimming in San Jacinto River

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for a male teenager who went missing while swimming Wednesday morning in the San Jacinto River.
This happened in the 18000 block of Riverside Street just north of the Crosby Freeway/State Highway 90.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has their marine unit searching for the teen.
