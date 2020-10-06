HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A confederate monument located on the grounds of the Walker County Courthouse was vandalized overnight, reported The Huntsville Item.
The newspaper reports the monument was erected in 1956. It was vandalized the same evening as other confederate monuments and statues around the country.
RELATED: Protesters tear down Christopher Columbus statue, set it on fire before throwing it in Virginia lake
A photo from the newspaper showed black spray paint covered portions of the monument.
Police are investigating, and an arrest is possible in the case, according to the report.
Some communities in Texas and elsewhere have recently voted to remove their confederate monuments amid protests of the killing of George Floyd.