Police are investigating, and an arrest is possible in the case, according to reports.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A confederate monument located on the grounds of the Walker County Courthouse was vandalized overnight, reported The Huntsville Item.

The newspaper reports the monument was erected in 1956. It was vandalized the same evening as other confederate monuments and statues around the country.

A photo from the newspaper showed black spray paint covered portions of the monument.

Police are investigating, and an arrest is possible in the case, according to the report.