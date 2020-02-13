HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old has been taken to a hospital by Life Flight after he was hit by a car while on his bike in the Jersey Village area.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon in the 14200 block of Philippine Street near Windfern Road.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, rescuers decided to fly the teen to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center because of trauma to his head.

At the scene, crash investigators believe the teenage bicyclist pulled out in front of the driver of a 2006 Ford van. Deputies say that driver stayed at the scene.

Vehicle crime investigators from the Harris County Sheriff's Office are at the scene investigating the crash.

