WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Baseball season is right around the corner, and with that comes the drama of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. This morning, the eyes of the baseball world will be squarely on the Astros spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Florida.

That's because Astros owner Jim Crane, manager Dusty Baker and some players will talk to the media starting at 8:30 a.m. Houston time. We don't know yet which players will be there.

Baker will again be available to the media at 10 a.m.

Crane had previously said that the players will apologize for the sign-stealing scandal, ask for forgiveness and move on.

The news conference will be live-streamed on Astros.com, the Astros Facebook page and on the Astros' Twitter account.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Ex-MLB pitcher Mike Bolsinger is suing the Houston Astros over cheating scandal

RELATED: Houston Astros name James Click as new general manager

RELATED: Dusty Baker named Houston Astros manager