SUGAR LAND, Texas — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The shooting deaths of a Sugar Land family have officially been ruled a double murder-suicide, police said Thursday.

Richard Logan shot his wife Diana multiple times and shot their 11-year-old son Aaron once, according to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner.

Logan then drove to San Marcos where his daughter attends college and physically assaulted her before taking his own life, according to Sugar Land police.

They say the assault was not reported to police.

The motive is still unclear and the investigation continues.

Richard Logan was a longtime pastor ata River Pointe Church in Richmond before leaving to found a non-profit called Attack Poverty.

"We knew the Logans very, very well, said Pastor Patrick Kelley, a friend of the Logans for 15 years. "And something like this, their death, as tragic as it is, is something you cannot predict or foresee."

RELATED: Mother, son found dead in Sugar Land home, father dead from apparent suicide near San Marcos

Kelley said the Logans were active members and loved by all.

"I stand here in shock with everyone else who knew these precious people," Kelley said. "I think the healing part and the direction we’ll give is to be together and voice your grief, because we have a shared grief in this case."

Aaron Logan was a student at Campbell Elementary School. Lamar ISD.

Friends of the Logans' daughter have set up a Go Fund Me page to support her. You can find that link here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM