HOUSTON — A Texas Department of Safety state trooper shot at robbery suspects Wednesday at a phone store in northwest Houston, according to authorities.

Around 3 p.m., DPS officials said the off-duty trooper was at the AT&T store in the 10600 block of the Northwest Freeway, in the area of 290 and Mangum Road/34th Street, when several suspects entered the store in a robbery attempt.

Authorities said they don't believe anyone was hit by the gunfire.

The suspects fled after the shots were fired.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Houston Police Department, are searching for the suspects in the area. A DPS helicopter was over the area helping in the search.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.

It's not known if the trooper was working an extra job at the time.

