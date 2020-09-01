HOUSTON — At least one person was shot Wednesday during a fight at a southwest Houston Walmart, according to police.

Police said two groups of people who knew each other got into an altercation at the Walmart on Beltway 8 near Bissonnet Street.

At least one person was detained at the scene, police said. Police also said they were searching for at least two other suspects.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower torso, according to police.

