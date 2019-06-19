MAUI, Hawaii — A Spring woman was killed Sunday in a car crash on the way to an airport in Maui.

Police said just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old driver of a Honda Accord crossed the center line on Haliimaile Road and crashed into the driver’s side of a Land Rover traveling in the opposite direction.

After the Honda sideswiped the Land Rover, the Honda kept going and collided head-on with a Nissan sedan. Therea Pham, 39, of Spring, three other adults and a 14-year-old were in that sedan, officials said.

Pham was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen and other three adults were transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center where they remain.

The Honda driver was also transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. The passengers in the Land Rover were not hurt.

