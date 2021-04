The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident at the Uptown Motorwerks on Louetta.

SPRING, Texas — An auto shop employee in Spring was killed Friday afternoon when a vehicle fell off a lift, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 3 p.m. at Uptown Motorwerks at 3802 Louetta near Ella Blvd.

The Spring Fire Department responded but the victim had been crushed and he died instantly.

At last check, HCSO deputies were on the scene investigating the accident.