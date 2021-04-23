Man shot in face for his watch during robbery outside Tanglewood-area home, Houston police say

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Robbers took a man’s watch and jewelry before shooting him in the face outside a home in the Tanglewood area, north of Uptown, early Friday morning.

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the man and his girlfriend were followed to the girlfriend’s home after they left a restaurant. Two suspects approached the victims at gunpoint and robbed them before shooting the man.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction, according to Lt. E. Pavel with the Houston Police Department.

An investigation is underway. A detailed description of the gunmen has not been released.

Police hope that surveillance videos from the neighborhood will help them make an arrest.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.