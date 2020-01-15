KATY, Texas — Are you a parents who struggles to understand social media? Because just as soon as you get familiar with one app, a brand new one rolls out and grabs your child's attention.

Katy Independent School District is throwing parents a lifeline. Through its Legacy Parent Academy, the district is providing an educational session titled, “This Force They Call ‘Social Media'” to help parents learn ways to understand, monitor and interact with this ever present force in a positive and productive manner.

"It's not something we grew up with," said Edie White who leads the school district's Bully Prevention Program. "And it’s definitely something that we have to discuss as schools so that we can better equip our parents so that they’re well-informed in making decisions about what is appropriate for their child."

CLICK HERE: KATY LEGACY PARENT ACADEMY

For parents like Kelly Goerig, there's pressure to learn about all of the apps and the ways children are using them.

"Because the platforms change so much, you’re always playing catch up," Goerig said. "If you feel comfortable, odds are, you’re behind."

Goerig, who has three children who range from middle schoolers to college, says the priority to learn how to use social media is, "it’s critical."

"Parents need to know that one simple tweet or one message can go viral in a matter of seconds," White said.

Katy ISD is helping parents out Wednesday night. The LPA educational session is free and open to the public and specifically designed to provide practical strategies to support students.

Wednesday's session is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can attend in person at Legacy Stadium, 1830 Katyland Drive, Room ABC, Katy, TX 77493

Or, you can watch here via livestream here. The livestream will begin about 10 minutes before the 6 p.m. program starts.

RELATED: Pedophiles want photos shared on social media. Here's what to know before you post a picture of kids

RELATED: Here's how pedophiles trick your kids through video games