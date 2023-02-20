6 people rescued from sinking vessel off Texas coast, Coast Guard says

According to the Coast Guard, the people had to abandon the boat after their dewatering pumps failed.

Watchstanders received a call just before noon about a 32-foot vessel taking on water. The people on the boat told watchstanders that their three dewatering pumps weren't working and that they had to abandon the boat.

The Coast Guard immediately launched a 45-foot Response Boat and their Dolphin helicopter crew to locate and rescue the group. They were later located five miles south of the Brazos River near Freeport on a life raft.

According to the Coast Guard, no injuries were reported. They also stressed the importance of having reliable communication equipment on your vessel for such situations.

"We can’t stress enough the importance of having reliable, efficient communication equipment on board your vessel," Tyler Downes with the USCG's Sector Houston-Galveston said. "Every second matters during an emergency on the water, and a marine radio can be a direct lifeline for you and everyone on your boat."

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard said the owner of the vessel will arrange to salvage it.