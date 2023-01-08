Coast Guard seizes 350 pounds of illegally caught fish off Texas coast

The U.S. Coast Guard said they found the three men illegally fishing near Corpus Christi.

TEXAS, USA — More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized on Saturday off the coast of Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Crews said they were alerted to three fishermen illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper and fishing gear.

Officials said the fisherman were in a lancha boat, which is a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that can travel at speeds over 30 mph. The boat was also seized.

The Coast Guard said lanchas are often used to transport illegal narcotics into the United States as well as illegally fish in the United States Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.

If you witness suspicious activity or illegal fishing occurring in federal waters -- out to 200 miles offshore -- please contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.