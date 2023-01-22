Body believed to be missing kayaker found near West Bay, Coast Guard says

Officials with the United States Coast Guard and other agencies had been searching for Barry Baham since Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALVESTON, Texas — On Sunday morning, officials with the United States Coast Guard said they found what they believe is the body of a missing kayaker.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports.

Barry Baham, 49, was reported missing on Friday night.

Authorities said he left an area just north of Jamaica Beach on Friday in a 12- to 14-foot white kayak. He was supposed to be back around 4 p.m. Around 9:30 p.m. that night, the Galveston Police Department notified the USCG that he went overboard.

On Sunday morning, authorities with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office reported finding a body that matched Baham's description near West Bay.

"We are grateful for the support provided by the other first responders, volunteers and community members that came to aid in search efforts," Coast Guard Cmdr. Michael P. Cortese said. "Our prayers are with the loved ones as they go through this challenging time."

The Coast Guard called off the search efforts after the body was found.