NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal brings 'Big Chicken' restaurant to Houston

The man of many nicknames and business ventures is bringing his chicken restaurant to Texas and Houston will get the very first location.

HOUSTON — NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing one of his many business ventures to Houston this year.

The Basketball Hall of Famer announced 50 locations will be coming to Texas across Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, with Houston getting the very first one!

Big Chicken will open sometime soon on Westheimer Road near the South Gessner Road intersection. The menu features chicken sandwiches, tenders and popcorn chicken, along with sides and sweets. Some items are even named after O'Neal's family and friends, along with a few of his nicknames mixed in.

There's even the "Big Cookie" which is "literally the circumference of an NBA basketball," according to O'Neal.