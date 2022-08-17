Texas-based coffee shop wants to help aging out foster kids with new Houston location

The coffee shop, which is known for its drive-by kindness videos, wants to help teach aging foster kids valuable life skills.

HOUSTON — A viral Texas-based coffee shop is expanding after some major buzz on social media.

La La Land Kind Cafe opened its first Houston location earlier this year off Shepherd Drive and now plans to open a second location this weekend in the Montrose area.

The location, which continues its mission of normalizing kindness, now wants to hire kids who have aged out of the foster care system so it can teach them life skills.

The coffee shop went viral on TikTok and Instagram for its 'drive-by kindness' videos. The videos helped La La Land become one of the highest followed business accounts on TikTok, passing other coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts.

La La Land said interested foster kids will be offered an eight-week internship to help with life skills and customer service training. It will even help with job placement, housing, schooling and therapy.