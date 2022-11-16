'It was a joy' | Pasadena couple leads Salvation Army Angel Tree charge after getting presents as kids

"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the help of the community through the Salvation Army."

HOUSTON — The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program helps children in need every holiday season.

One couple, who were once recipients, has decided to give back.

Dante and Tiffany Salgado are co-officers at the Pasadena Salvation Army. Their lives are a love story as well as a call to service.

“Both my wife and I are products of the Salvation Army programs,” Dante said. "We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the help of the community through the Salvation Army."

They know about the joy the program brings to local children. They both received gifts as children through the program.

"It was a joy. I have two older sisters, (and) a twin sister, and so we looked forward to those gifts every year. We didn't care where it came from," Dante said.

"They knew we didn’t have a lot of money and my parents struggled to provide Christmas gifts for my siblings and myself. They showed up unannounced on Christmas Eve ... toys for my little brother and sister," Dante said.

Dante and Tiffany met at a Salvation Army camp when they were teenagers. They were strangers with similar backgrounds who became lovers.