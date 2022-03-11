Spread kindness this holiday season with the Angel Tree Program

Over 13,000 children and seniors will receive gifts through the Angel Tree Program. The Salvation Army of Greater Houston needs your help to make that goal.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Salvation Army of Greater Houston wants to make sure all the angels get adopted and the gifts get returned by December 9th. You can go to SalvationArmyHouston.org, select a child or senior, see the gift(s) they have requested, their clothing and shoe sizes, buy the gifts and then return them to the designated locations by December 9th.

Or you can shop from the Angel Tree Gift registry links to Walmart, Target or Amazon and shop from a list of preselected gifts and have those gifts shipped directly to their Toy Shop.

This holiday season they also hope to raise $1.1 million through their Red Kettle Campaign. In the past, you had to donate with dollar bills and coins in the kettle, but today you can give with your smart phone at the red kettle. You can also create a virtual Red Kettle where you can encourage friends, family and coworkers to support your virtual kettle and see how much you can raise. In large office or company, it would be fun to create a virtual kettle for each department, team or branch and have a little competition for bragging rights. You can also donation by visiting their website or mailing in a check to The Salvation Army at 1500 Austin St., Houston, TX 77002.

What is the greatest need this year?

1. Adopting Angels

2. Volunteers to ring the bell. It can be an individual, a family, a company, a church group, a civic group. Anyone can ring.

3. Donations to help provide the joy of Christmas to families in need and support life changing programs throughout the year.

You can learn more and get involved by visiting their website at SalvationArmyHouston.org.