HFD: Rollover crash sparks car fire that destroyed warehouse in NW Houston

Fire officials say the car caught fire after a rollover crash, which then spread to a warehouse full of building materials.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A rollover crash involving a single vehicle sparked a car fire that spread to a warehouse, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire started a little before 10 p.m. Monday at a warehouse on Mitchelldale Street in northwest Houston.

Fire officials say they were initially responding to the single-car crash, but when they arrived, the car was engulfed in flames.

The car was so close to the building that it then spread to a warehouse full of Styrofoam and construction materials.

Fire crews say the driver of the vehicle was able to get herself out of the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution and no update on her condition or any injuries is available at this time.

No hazardous materials were detected in the smoke or runoff by hazmat crews. Officials didn't say what caused the crash.