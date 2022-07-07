Fire out after pipeline explosion in west Fort Bend County, Precinct 1 says

The explosion happened in the 15400 block of JoAnn near FM 1952 west of Orchard.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a pipeline explosion just west of Orchard in west Fort Bend County late Thursday morning, according to the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

The flames from the explosion were out after the valve was sealed sometime after noon. The pipeline is owned by Energy Transfer out of Dallas.

Precinct 1 Constable’s Office tweeted about the incident at 10:46 a.m. The explosion happened in the 15400 block of JoAnn near FM 1952.

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management said the area is isolated in a field and all of the area surrounding is restricted. Residents in the surrounding area have been evacuated out of precaution.

Officials added that they don't know what caused the explosion but there will be an investigation.

Constable Chad Norvell said the pipeline was a natural gas line.

Energy Transfer sent us the following statement.

"Our control center immediately shut in the line and the area was secured. There were no injuries. By shutting in the line and isolating the impacted section of the pipeline line, the fire was allowed to safely burn itself by 12:30pm. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified. We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available."

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Pipeline explosion: 15400 JoAnn near FM 1952. This is west of Orchard. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/DEdiDRw8gp — Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable (@FortBendPct1) July 7, 2022

Update: No structures threatened. Media: POC is FBC Fire Marshal https://t.co/mTRrfEz5oU pic.twitter.com/E0wPztJPjj — Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable (@FortBendPct1) July 7, 2022

A pipeline explosion occurred just a short time ago in between Orchard and Wallis off of BJ Dusek Rd. The area is isolated in a field and all of the area surrounding is restricted.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/svaWtUVJVH — Fort Bend County Office of HS&EM (@fbcoem) July 7, 2022

Natural gas line. No injuries or structures damaged. It will take some time to close the line and burn off. https://t.co/2L6BVfeX00 pic.twitter.com/vfuuiKADxa — Constable Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) July 7, 2022