Here are the 20 new dining restaurants coming to Houston's Hobby Airport

In March, Houston City Council voted to replace Pappas restaurants. The chain was replaced by an out-of-town company that manages several local favorites.

HOUSTON — If you've been to Houston's Hobby Airport lately, then you know there's been some big changes to the dining selections.

An out-of-town company called Areas HOU JV won the 10-year, $470 million concessions contract, and though you may have never heard of them, the company is bringing some local favorites to make your taste buds tingle.

“We are excited to partner with the City of Houston to bring a distinctive program that complements the city’s culinary virtues and ethnic diversity,” says Carlos Bernal, CEO of Areas. “Travelers to William P. Hobby Airport will be delighted by an exceptional lineup of concepts, which represent the essence of the city’s greatness.”

A handful of the new restaurants that Areas manages will open in the fall with the last of the culinary treats opening in the Winter of 2024.

Permanent restaurants coming to Hobby Airport

Fat Cat Creamery -- opening Fall 2023

Dunkin Donuts -- opening Fall 2023

The Spot -- opening Fall 2023

The Spot Bar -- opening Fall 2023

Velvet Taco -- opening Fall 2023

The Rustic -- opening Spring/Summer 2024

Jersey Mike's -- opening Spring/Summer 2024

Pei Wei -- opening Spring/Summer 2024

Chick-Fil-A (new location) -- opening Spring/Summer 2024

Starbucks (two new locations) -- opening Spring/Summer 2024

Throughgood Bistro -- opening Spring/Summer 2024

Common Bond Cafe -- opening Fall/Winter 2024

Yard House -- opening Fall/Winter 2024

Killen's Barbeque -- opening Fall/Winter 2024

Spindletap Brewery -- opening Fall/Winter 2024

Dish Society -- Winter 2024

Longhorn Steakhouse -- Winter 2024

Pink's Pizza -- Winter 2024

Wendy's (updated concept) -- Winter 2024

As we wait for Areas to transition its restaurants into Hobby, the airport has added temporary dining options, including Gastrohub Bistro & Bar, Streat, LaTrelle's Mexican Kitchen and HubCap Bar & Grill.