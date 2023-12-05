Here are the 20 new dining restaurants coming to Houston's Hobby Airport

HOUSTON — If you've been to Houston's Hobby Airport lately, then you know there's been some big changes to the dining selections.
In March, Houston City Council voted to replace Pappas restaurants at the airport, and two months later, Pappas Burgers, Pappasitios and Pappadeaux restaurants were out the door.
An out-of-town company called Areas HOU JV won the 10-year, $470 million concessions contract, and though you may have never heard of them, the company is bringing some local favorites to make your taste buds tingle.
“We are excited to partner with the City of Houston to bring a distinctive program that complements the city’s culinary virtues and ethnic diversity,” says Carlos Bernal, CEO of Areas. “Travelers to William P. Hobby Airport will be delighted by an exceptional lineup of concepts, which represent the essence of the city’s greatness.”
A handful of the new restaurants that Areas manages will open in the fall with the last of the culinary treats opening in the Winter of 2024.
Permanent restaurants coming to Hobby Airport
- Fat Cat Creamery -- opening Fall 2023
- Dunkin Donuts -- opening Fall 2023
- The Spot -- opening Fall 2023
- The Spot Bar -- opening Fall 2023
- Velvet Taco -- opening Fall 2023
- The Rustic -- opening Spring/Summer 2024
- Jersey Mike's -- opening Spring/Summer 2024
- Pei Wei -- opening Spring/Summer 2024
- Chick-Fil-A (new location) -- opening Spring/Summer 2024
- Starbucks (two new locations) -- opening Spring/Summer 2024
- Throughgood Bistro -- opening Spring/Summer 2024
- Common Bond Cafe -- opening Fall/Winter 2024
- Yard House -- opening Fall/Winter 2024
- Killen's Barbeque -- opening Fall/Winter 2024
- Spindletap Brewery -- opening Fall/Winter 2024
- Dish Society -- Winter 2024
- Longhorn Steakhouse -- Winter 2024
- Pink's Pizza -- Winter 2024
- Wendy's (updated concept) -- Winter 2024
As we wait for Areas to transition its restaurants into Hobby, the airport has added temporary dining options, including Gastrohub Bistro & Bar, Streat, LaTrelle's Mexican Kitchen and HubCap Bar & Grill.