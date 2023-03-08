Despite Pappas' campaign to stay at Hobby Airport, Houston City Council gives bid to another company

The city council voted 10-6 in favor of giving the bid to another company.

HOUSTON — The Houston City Council voted 10-6 to replace Pappas restaurants at Hobby Airport despite a public campaign by their campaign to stay Wednesday morning.

The bid will now go to another company.

Houston Mayor Sylvester said if procedure is followed, Pappas should lose the bid.

“This is a competitive process, not a popularity contest," the mayor said.

A spokesperson for Pappas restaurants said they are disappointed in the city council’s decision.

The vote came a week after the city council heard public comments on the new restaurants coming to the southeast Houston airport.

Last week, supporters of the Pappas restaurants, including a member of the Pappas family, spoke about why the restaurants should stay while those who disagree said other restaurants should be given a chance.

A separate 10-year contract awarded in January to Houston-based LaTrelle's Galley will bring Common Bond Bistro and Bakery, Velvet Taco, Pinks Pizza and Dish Society to Hobby.

The petition

Pappas Restaurants fired up a #SaveOurPappas campaign that includes a petition. The petition had more than 50,000 signatures as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Houston-based company said it's created over 400 jobs at Hobby and thousands more at restaurants across the city.