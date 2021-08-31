Motive remains biggest mystery in Instagram model's death at Houston-area apartment

Richmond police said no guns were involved in the incident and the suspect, 34-year-old Floridian Kevin Accorto, died by suicide.

RICHMOND, Texas — The motive remains the biggest mystery in the death of Janae Gagnier.

The 33-year-old Instagram model, who goes by Miss Mercedes Morr, has millions of followers. They, along with local authorities, are still trying to understand what actually happened inside her Richmond apartment after she was found strangled on Sunday.

Investigators are scouring social media comments to try and find a motive.

Janae Gagnier’s family said she didn’t know the man who killed her.

“I don’t want to release what we have or have not recovered. I will tell you there was no shooting involved. No guns recovered," Richmond Police Department Lt. Lowell Neinast said.

The man identified as the suspect, 34-year-old Floridian Kevin Accorto, died by suicide, police said.

Police wouldn't say much when asked if they recovered Accorto's car or found a plane ticket purchased from Florida.

“That is information that is part of the case that I’m not going to release. It has to do with tracking him, how he got to Texas and everything else, so that is part of the ongoing investigation," Neinast said.

Another question police are still trying to answer is how he got inside Morr's apartment since there were no signs of forced entry and it’s a gated complex.

“You have to understand those apartments. You can enter three different ways: through the garage, through the back door, through the front door. So it makes it difficult to understand," Neinast said.

Police are vowing to get answers in what’s been the highest-profile murder case they’ve seen in years.

“There will be closure for the family. When this case ends, there will be closure for the family," Neinast said.