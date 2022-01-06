Pride Month kicks off in Houston with food and drink specials all over town

Excitement is building because for the first time since the pandemic, Pride Houston's festival and parade are set to make a comeback.

HOUSTON — The first day of June officially marks the start of Pride month across the country and here in Houston, there's a lot happening leading up to the Pride Parade and Festival at the end of June.

Inside Dessert Gallery, the popular Houston bakery is showing off its pride through a sweet selection.

"We'll have cupcakes and cookies," said shift leader Aryeh Gruber. "All month long for Pride we'll be celebrating. There's always the Pride cake."

Folks already coming in for that special slice of Pride.

"When they do show that support it makes me feel great inside," said Jay Brown.

"This Pride season, you'll see more people out and about and more events and celebrations, particularly because we haven't really had any for the last two years," said Austin Davis with the Montrose Center.

Many restaurants and businesses are proudly showing their support by selling all types of food and offering drink specials.

"This is a month we can all rally and get around," said Eureka Heights events manager Evan Camp.

At Eureka Heights Brewery, they're bringing back their 'Lavender Bunny' campaign.

"This is a special beer we do for Pride month," said Camp. "It is purple in color. We release this beer next Monday."

It'll be sold on store shelves and at over 25 area bars. A dollar per pint and $2 per 4-pack will go directly back to the Montrose Center. The goal is to raise $20,000.

"I'm just so excited to see this come back," said Camp.

It's a month-long citywide celebration with a purpose that organizers hope brings all Houstonians together.